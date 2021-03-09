THE Major Crime Investigations Team at South Wales Police is continuing its investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Wenjing XU, who died following an incident at the Blue Sky takeaway on Baglan Street, Treorchy on Friday.

Officers are appealing to drivers who travelled along Baglan Street between 11.50am and 12.15pm on Friday, March 5, to check dashcams for footage which may have captured events outside the premises between these times.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers who have been carrying extensive enquiries in the area and I would like to thank all those who have got in touch so far.

“We know that the incident occurred at a very busy time of the day when lots of cars will have driven passed the Blue Sky premises which is at the centre of our enquiries, and it is likely that a number of those people will have dash cam footage which may help us.”

Two men arrested in connection with the incident remain in hospital – both are in a stable condition.

Specially trained officers continue to support Wenjing’s family at this very difficult time. They released this tribute on Saturday: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway. She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”

DCI Mark Lewis added: “This is an extremely difficult and traumatic time for Wenjing’s family. I am aware there is speculation and rumour online, so I would urge people to be respectful, and not fuel that situation. We are monitoring open source platforms and anybody who commits offences will be robustly dealt with.”

Witnesses or anybody with information can submit it using the Major Investigations Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B30-PO1

Alternatively they can contact South Wales Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence *077519.