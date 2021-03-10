A ROUND-UP of drivers who appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court or Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for either drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

DANIEL HARDEN, 22, of Clarence Place, Pontypool, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis in his blood.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

OMAR DJEEBET, 38, of Woolpitch, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for five years after he admitted drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL JENKINS, aged 26, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for driving for five years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a three-month curfew and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT CHRISTIAN MADDOX, 32, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID GOODMAN, 54, of Van Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW MURPHY, 42, of High Street, Blaina, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VICKY YOUNG, 36, of Shingrig Road, Nelson, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

DIYAN MARINOV, 31, of Careys Way, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving on the A468 in Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.