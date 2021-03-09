THE Welsh Government has confirmed that May's Senedd Election will only be postponed as a last resort.

Elections are scheduled to take place in England, Scotland and Wales on May 6.

And, although the Senedd passed a bill last month allowing the election to be postponed for up to six months, the Welsh Government said today it is their "firm intention to proceed on May 6" and that a postponement of the election would "only be used as a last resort if the public health situation required it".

In the UK, the scheduled elections in May include a wide range of polls, including council, mayoral, London Assembly and Police and Crime Commissioner elections and local referendums in England, the Scottish Parliament election in Scotland, and the Senedd election, postponed local government by-elections and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales.

Voters will soon begin to receive their polling cards for these elections and the Welsh Government said "extensive" preparations are being made to allow these polls to take place in a way which minimises the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The UK Government, Scottish Government and Welsh Government are working together across parties and with electoral partners and public health bodies to put in place a set of measures to ensure these polls are Covid-secure and voters can feel confident casting their vote.

There are three ways to vote in the UK in May: in person at a polling station; by postal vote; or by appointing a proxy to vote on a voter’s behalf.

Voters attending polling stations can expect to see many of the familiar protective measures - hand sanitiser will be available, and screens, distance markings and protective barriers will be in use as appropriate. Social distancing will be in place both inside and outside polling stations and all voters and staff should wear a face covering.

Voters will be encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballot papers, although fresh clean pencils will still be available for all.

Anyone who is shielding, or anyone who would for any reason prefer not to attend a polling station, can apply for a postal or proxy vote in advance of the elections.

Details on how to apply for a postal or proxy vote can be found on the Electoral Commission website and will also be provided on poll cards.

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus, or who is displaying symptoms, should self-isolate.

Emergency proxy voting will be available leading up to polling day and until 5pm on the day itself. This will mean that voters who are self-isolating due to coronavirus exposure, testing or symptoms can still have their say in these elections without having to leave their home.