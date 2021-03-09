GWENT Police have urged residents of Newport to be vigilant to potential dog thieves.
The police have been made aware of people going door to door in Rogerstone asking if residents need their grass cut/sprayed.
The visitors are said to be taking an interest in dogs at the address.
Simple steps like keeping doors locked can help to avoid potential theft.
Police advice in such situations is to:
- Call 999 if threatened;
- Keep doors locked at all times;
- Do not leave dogs unattended;
- Keep your phone fully charged.