THIS selection of pictures was shared by Newport man Pete Brown on our We Grew Up in Newport page.

They show members and the committee of 'The Muffler' club, which is the nickname of the Maesglas Sports & Social Club.

It is though that the name comes from the scarves worn by the patrons of the club wore to brave the cold, while working in the labour-intensive industries throughout Newport at the time.

Muffler Club outing to the Abbey Mills at Tewksbury on August 27, 1939, just days before the war started. Picture: Pete Brown

Muffler Club outing to Blackpool in the 1950s. George Farr is the tall man at the back. Two to the left of him is his friend Albert Wren and possibly the man in the trilby is Mr Bob Macalister. Picture was sent in by George Farr's grandson Pete Brown

Frocks and handbags at Bournemouth on a Muffler Club outing in the 1960s. On the left is Mrs Hale, who once ran the chip shop at the lighthouse. In the middle Cissie Farr. Ivy Dobbs is on the right.The picture was taken by a seafront photographer and sent in by Mrs Farr's grandson Pete Brown.

In the Muffler Club in the 1960s. Second from the left is Cissie Farr. The man sitting is Albert Wren. Picture sent in by Pete Brown.

Muffler Club outing about to set off from Maesglas, around 1960. The tall man at the back in the centre is George Farr. Just to the left of him where the bus frame curves down is Walter Hemmings with the open white collar. Second from the left is Charlie Driscoll, the club steward. Picture sent in by Mr Farr's grandson Pete Brown.

This is a photo of the Maesglas Workmens Club (the Muffler) probably around 1946-7. Identified people so far are: Front row: (L-R) unknown, unknown, George Farr.

This appears to be a trophy celebration at the Muffler Club in the late 1940s. George Farr stands at the back, and Walter Hemmings has the open collar. Picture sent in by Pete Brown.