PUPILS at a Newport primary school won't be able to return to the classroom next week.

A maintenance inspection at St Andrew's Primary School, in Jenkins Street, found a "significant structural issue" which has forced one of its buildings to close.

The scale of the work needed means that not all pupils will be able to return to school as planned on Monday, March 15.

Newport City Council has said they are "urgently" looking at alternative arrangements for 340 pupils affected, as well as the staff at the school.

Year six pupils will move to Lliswerry High School, where they will have their own facilities and entrance.

Transport is being arranged by the council to take those pupils from the primary school to the high school.

Work is ongoing to make arrangements for a "safe and secure learning environment" for the 260 pupils in years three, four and five.

Parents will be updated as progress is made.

A spokesman for Newport City Council said: "A maintenance inspection recently carried out in the key stage two building of the school revealed a significant structural issue which meant it had to be closed for safety reasons.

"The council and school have worked together urgently to make alternative arrangements for around 340 pupils as well as staff.

"Our priority is to make sure all children and staff can be accommodated safely and appropriately.

"The scale of this task means that not all pupils will be able to return to the classroom on 15 March.

"Year six pupils will move to Lliswerry High School where they will have their own rooms, canteen area and facilities as well as a separate entrance. This will give them a valuable transition experience in the school many of them will be moving to in September.

"Transport is being arranged from St Andrew’s to Lliswerry at the start and end of each day to make it easier for parents to meet their children or for children to walk home.

"In the meantime, considerable efforts are being made to find a safe and secure learning environment that can accommodate the 260 children in years three, four and five.

"It is anticipated this will not be ready until the start of the summer term so online learning will continue for the last two weeks of the spring term.

"Parents have been informed and will be kept updated."