A PROFESSIONAL dog walker in Abergavenny has spoken of the challenges of doing his job at a time when fears have been growing in South Wales over an increase in dog thefts.

Richard Millar has been busy expanding his business through lockdown, but has been hit with significant challenges and has had to stop working on multiple occasions over the last year to follow government guidelines.

As if the strain of Covid-19 restrictions was not enough, the industry has had to deal with growing fear over dog thefts.

According to missing pets website Dogs Lost there has been a 170 per cent increase in the number of dogs stolen across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

In Wales two people reportedly tried to steal a dog in Newport last month by cutting through its lead with scissors. There have also been reports across south Wales of fake RSPCA workers asking owners to hand over their dogs.

And earlier today police warned of people in Rogerstone knocking on doors and taking interest in dogs at the address.

The growing reports have caused widespread concern on social media, with community groups filled with warnings.

Mr Millar, who started his business four years ago and has now started dog training too, has even been accused of stealing dogs himself in recent months, such is the suspicion which has grown.

“This is the most I’ve seen on dog thefts since I can remember, and I can understand it has made people fearful,” he explained.

“I came across a lost dog that was running on a main road. I was taking him to the vets to be scanned for a chip but a lady pulled up next to me and started screaming and swearing at me as it was her dog.

“She was embarrassed and realised I was a dog walker. I get it though – I’m a heavily tattooed bloke in an unidentified van picking up her dog."

He says there is a reason many dog walkers do not advertise on their vehicles - which some on social media say has added to suspicion.

“I don’t advertise on my vehicle that I’m carrying dogs to avoid drawing attention to myself as a target, and I’ve added extra vehicle security," he said.

“It’s a shame [how the dog thefts has affected his job] because one thing I would often do was stop my van if I saw a cute dog and ask if I could say ‘hello’ – always introducing myself as a dog walker first.

“But with all the worry going on I wouldn’t do that now.”

He believes news of dog thefts have caused widespread fear among dog owners, and it has come at the worst possible time.

“I hope for a world where people can soon walk their dogs and not have to be worried about being attacked or having their pets stolen,” he said.

“Exercise is so important for people’s mental health at the moment, and it’s sad that this is being jeopardised by selfish people.

“Dog thefts ruin lives and cause substantial pain. We are going through a hard enough time without the added worry of being attacked or having our dogs taken.”

Mr Millar, who is often out all day with the dogs, also explained the challenges of the pandemic on the industry.

“I have been able to walk the dogs of key workers and a few others in need, but I have had to stop working from time to time.

“I’m lucky to have the clients I do – a lot of them have become very good friends. I miss them and their dogs a lot.

“My dog Bugsy has actually taken to whining at the window when I drive past clients’ homes as he can’t figure out why we aren’t stopping to pick up his friends.”

Mr Millar has always been aware of the possibility of attempted thefts.

He added: “As a professional dog walker it is my job to be vigilant at all times. Regardless of the thefts recently I have always carried legal items of self-defence and will continue to do so.

“Some clients have joked to me ‘I feel sorry for anyone who tries to take a dog off you’. Joking aside, I would never let anything happen to my pack.

“Some people may see dogs as nothing but financial gain, but to people like myself they are our world.”

Any suspected dog thefts or suspicious activity should be reported to police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimstoppers-uk.org