THE nominations for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards have been announced.
With the awards season in full swing following the Golden Globes, attention has now turned to the British ceremony.
The BAFTAs will take place the weekend of April 10 and 11 20210 and will be broadcast lie on the BBC.
Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards this year with seven nominations each while The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Women all have six nominations.
The late Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, has been nominated for best leading actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his final role before his death last year.
Here is a full list of nominations ahead of the 2021 BAFTA awards next month:
Best Film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Miserables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
- Onward
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Director
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
- Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank – Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
- The Dig – Moira Buffini
- The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray – Rocks
- Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku – His House
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali – Rocks
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
Original Score
- Mank
- Minari
- News Of The World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
Casting
- Calm With Horses
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
Cinematography
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News Of The World
- Nomadland
Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound Of Metal
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Production Design
- The Dig
- The Father
- Mank
- News Of The World
- Rebecca
Costume Design
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
Make Up & Hair
- The Dig
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Sound
- Greyhound
- News Of The World
- Nomadland
- Soul
- Sound Of Metal
Special Visual Effects
- Greyhound
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One And Only Ivan Santiago
- Tenet
British Short Animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl And The Pussycat
- The Song Of A Lost Boy
British Short Film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dirisu
Conrad Khan