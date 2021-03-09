RESIDENTS in Blaenau Gwent will see a 3.3 per cent increase in council tax from April.

Blaenau Gwent’s full council agreed to increase council tax by 72p a week for a Band A property and 84p a week for a Band B property.

The report on the budget says there will be no cuts to frontline services and an additional 3.6 per cent will be invested into schools.

However, some councillors raised concerns over the 3.3 per cent increase in council tax.

Cllr Keith Pritchard said it would be immoral for people to vote for a 3.3 per cent increase.

MORE NEWS:

He said: “We are taking money out of more people’s pockets.”

The Labour group leader Cllr Stephen Thomas said it had been a difficult year and proposed a council tax increase of 0.7 per cent, but this was defeated by the full council.

He said: “We felt that our 0.7 per cent rate of inflation level proposal was justified in the current exceptional circumstances.

“This was a chance to stand firm with our constituents, many of whom are experiencing severe difficulties at the moment; instead, they have put more than £1.6 million back into council coffers which, is disgraceful when you consider that Blaenau Gwent has one of the highest rates in Wales.”

The minority Independent group backed the Labour group’s motion.

Cllr Phil Edwards, said: “Setting the council tax at 3.3 per cent is nothing short of shameful given the amount of savings they are making.

“Two years and more than £8.5 million in extra funding should surely have been an opportunity to ease the pressure on our residents at the worst time any of us have known.

“We remain firm that this year’s council tax should have been set at 0.7 per cent, the rate of inflation, and no higher.”

The leader of the council, Cllr Nigel Daniels, said: “I believe the budget we have approved today is a fair and balanced one.

“This budget protects vital services and helps us plan for a sustainable future as we recover from the demands of dealing with Covid-19.

“I would like to thank everyone who responded to the survey we conducted as part of the budget setting process.

“We have listened to your views to set our spending priorities and we have tried to keep the level of council tax as low as possible in these uncertain times. I am especially pleased that we are able to keep the increase lower than in the last financial year.

“The 2021/22 budget not only demonstrates our commitment to protecting and improving services for all residents in Blaenau Gwent in the short term but also and building financial resilience for the demands local government will no doubt face in future years.”