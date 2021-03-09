A CONVICTED paedophile started a secret life when he left his home in the North of England to live with a teacher in Gwent.

Former BBC producer Peter Croasdale moved from Bolton after he began a relationship with Lesley Bagshaw in Monmouth, prosecutor Nigel Fryer said.

She has since been suspended from her job, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Croasdale, 58, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

He had also admitted taking an indecent photograph of a child, two counts of voyeurism and five of possessing indecent photographs of children.

As a result of his conviction, Croasdale must register as a sex offender and be the subject of a sexual offences prevention order for life.

Mr Fryer said he was in breach of both and started living with Ms Bagshaw last year although he had first began staying with her in 2017.

He told the court: “It was a calculated and deliberate breach. He was living a double life unknown to the police.

“On January 15 this year, officers went to an address in Monmouth where they found the defendant living under the alias of Peter Alan.

“Lesley Bagshaw’s home was searched. She had known the defendant since sixth form.”

Mr Fryer said there was no evidence Croasdale had committed any further offending.

The court was told the defendant had told Ms Bagshaw he was a convicted paedophile.

Croasdale, of Woodgate Street, Bolton, pleaded guilty to being in breach of both orders.

Tom Roberts, mitigating, said his client and Ms Bagshaw had been in a “positive and supportive relationship”.

He added: “The defendant possesses a low likelihood of being reconvicted of serious offences.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and he was on the path of living a rehabilitative life.”

Croasdale had spent the past two months remanded in custody following his arrest.

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, jailed the defendant for 18 months, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a three-month curfew.