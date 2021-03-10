AS SPRING kicks in, a lot of wildlife will be appearing more frequently. Our Camera Club have been out in force capturing the many different creatures around the Gwent region. Here we highlight some of our favourites recently taken throughout Gwent of different bird species.
Egret in flight at Magor Marsh. Picture: Andrew Grange
Goose making friends and getting a snack. Picture: Joanne Price
Buzzard taking to the skies over Knollbury. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Bird taking a break. Picture: Jamie Morgan
Blackbird in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing
Blue tit in Cwmbran. Picture: Mark Wall