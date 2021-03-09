THERE is renewed hope among members of a Newport church community, three years after their place of worship was gutted by a devastating fire.

Earlier today, Pastor Andrew Cleverly invited the Argus to visit the site, on Stow Hill, and see how the restoration project was progressing.

"There's a bit of light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "With the fire and Covid, there's not been a lot to look forward to.

Construction work at Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport. Picture: Henstaff Construction Ltd

"But now, this beautiful building is coming into the city, and will be a boost for Newport, too."

Sixty tonnes of steel girders have been brought in by Cardiff building firm Henstaff Construction, creating a new skeleton inside the stone frame of the church.

The plan is to build a four-storey space packed full of modern facilities, but that retains the same exterior and honours the history of the church that was built in 1883.

The investigation is continuing into the fire at the Bethel Church and the neighbouring former Zanzibar nightclub.

Firefighters dampen down the blaze at the Zanzibar nightclub and the Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Construction work at Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport.

Watch our first look inside the Bethel Community Church site here:

Work is scheduled to be completed next February, and the new building will be complete with a youth hall, recording studio, recreational facilities, and a lift that operates within the spire tower.

Worship will be conducted in a 400-seater auditorium, with a gallery area, altar stage, and baptismal pool.

The plans for the site represent a remarkable transformation following the tragic scenes of June 15, 2018, when swept through the church. The flames and smoke column could be seen from miles away.

That day, "devastated" members of the Bethel congregation gathered in the car park opposite the church, joining hands in prayer while firefighters tackled the huge blaze.

Pastor Cleverly said worshippers could now look forward to a new chapter in the church's history.

He said the plan was to make the new Bethel Community Church a place which could be enjoyed by the wider Newport community, as well as his congregation.

"It's going to be positive for the community," he said.

"We're going to have community projects running, and for us as a church community, to be able to come into our home again will be fantastic."

Gordon Brown, business development manager for Henstaff, said local pupils from St Woolos Primary School had also enjoyed tours of the site.

Construction work at Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly (left) and Henstaff Construction's Gordon Brown at Bethel Community Church in Stow Hill, Newport.

Those tours would normally be done in person, he said, but the pandemic had instead taken the pupils online, where they could explore the site virtually from all angles thanks to an interactive 360-degree camera.

Henstaff also said it aimed to complete the project within its own 20-tonne carbon-footprint target.

The restoration project is being funded by insurers Ansvar, and designed by Caroe and Partners architects.