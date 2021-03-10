A DRUG dealer who advertised high quality cocaine for sale “all day, all night and all weekend” is starting a lengthy prison sentence.

Liam Chapman, 21, was involved in trafficking coke between 2018 and 2021, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

He told how police recovered cocaine a few weeks ago when they raided his home as the defendant slept with his girlfriend.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Chapman held his head in his hands in custody as detectives read him the drug-related text messages they found on his iPhone.

MORE NEWS:

The defendant came to the attention of officers after he was arrested last June when they seized 28g of cannabis and a Samsung mobile phone.

Mr Gobir said the police found messages of Chapman offering cocaine for sale dating back to December 9, 2018.

He told the court: “On February 22, 2021, a warrant was executed at his address.

“The defendant was found asleep in his bedroom with his girlfriend.

“The property was searched and officers found 11.1g of cocaine valued at £880.”

They also discovered a white and pink iPhone with more drug related messages offering “high quality cocaine for sale”.

Mr Gobir said: “One message read, ‘Let me know people. Available all day, all night and all weekend.’

“The defendant told the police all the drugs were for his own personal use and that he was addicted to cocaine.

“He appeared distressed when the contents of the phone were read to him. He had his head in his hands.”

Chapman, of Rhymney Close, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Mr Gobir said the defendant had four previous convictions for 14 offences and was jailed for six months last year for dangerous driving.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said his client had lost his mother when he was 13 after she died from a heart attack.

He told the court Chapman’s grandmother also passed away last year.

His barrister added: “His dealing stems from his addiction to cocaine. He found himself in debt to his dealers.”

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told the defendant: “Drugs are a scourge on our society.

“Communities suffer and individuals suffer.”

Chapman was jailed for two years and nine months.

He is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on June 15.