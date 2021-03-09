MARK Drakeford was asked today if Wales will move away from 'stay-at-home' restrictions on Friday.

The first minister took questions from Senedd members today, when he was quizzed on what announcements should be expected at the latest three week coronavirus review, to be announced later this week.

Mr Drakeford had said at the last three-week review that he hoped this would be the final three weeks "in which we have to ask people in Wales to stay at home".

Asked today by Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies whether he could confirm if those limits would be lifted on Friday, the first minister said he would have to wait.

Mr Drakeford said: "You will have to wait until Friday - that is when the three-week cycle ends.

"The cabinet will continue to discuss the package of measures we will be able to impose then during the remainder of this week."

He added: "He is right to say that at the end of the last three-week review I said that I hoped this will be the last three weeks in which we have to ask people in Wales to stay at home, and that we would be able to move beyond that.

"And I said then that we would continue to make the return to education as quickly and safely as possible.

"And that alongside that, we would look to find ways to allow people to do more in their personal lives and begin the reopening of more aspects of the Welsh economy.

"That continues to be the list of issues that we discuss and I am looking forward to being able to make announcements on that on Friday."

The first minister also praised the efforts of people in Wales in reducing the spread of the coronavirus to the levels it is currently at, but stressed that they needed to remain vigilant as restrictions are lifted.

Mr Drakeford said: "The fact that numbers of people suffering from coronavirus in Wales continue to go down, the fact that the stress and strain on our health service is reducing in the way it is, is undoubtedly the achievement of people here in Wales for everything that they have done.

"As we lift restrictions, I will once again be appealing to people in Wales to ask themselves not 'what can I do' but 'what should I do in order to make my contribution to make myself, others and the whole of Wales safe."