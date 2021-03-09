PEIRS Morgan has stepped down from his role at Good Morning Britain.

The move comes as Ofcom launched an investigation into comments made by the Good Morning Britain host following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism with the TV watchdog receiving more than 41,000 complaints since Monday morning’s instalment of the ITV show.

Now, ITV has confirmed Mr Morgan has made the decision to quit the show.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

In his final appearance on the ITV breakfast show, he stormed off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday morning after facing criticism for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

On Tuesday morning, Mr Morgan was confronted by his colleague in a staggering moment which saw the GMB host storm off set saying “I’m done with this”.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

Mr Beresford said: "They've had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

"You know, I watched the programme yesterday and, yes, they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?

"There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry.

"And I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but, do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Harry in this situation.

"He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe.

"That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think we all need to take a step back."

He added: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."