OFCOM has launched an investigation into comments made by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan flowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism with the TV watchdog receiving more than 41,000 complaints since Monday morning’s instalment of the ITV show.

MORE NEWS:

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”

Mr Morgan's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey led to criticism from leading mental health charities, including Mind.

In a statement they said: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.

“We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment. If you or anyone you know is feeling impacted by the discussions that have taken place today, please reach out for support using the signposts in the thread below.”

It continued: “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”

On Tuesday, ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall addressed the situation during a media call after publishing ITV’s annual results where she claimed she had not seen the show as she was presenting the figures.

She revealed she had not spoken with Mr Morgan personally, but ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo "is discussing it with Piers" but stressed GMB is a “balanced show”.

She said: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion,” and insisted Tuesday morning’s show which saw Mr Morgan walk off set was not “manufactured”.

Mr Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain in a heated exchange with weather presenter Alex Beresford who described Piers Morgan’s reaction to the interview as “tough to watch”.

On Mr Morgan’s comments over Meghan Markle’s mental health, Ms McCall said: "I completely believe what she (Meghan) said. It's important everyone does."