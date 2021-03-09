THE Vale of Glamorgan Council has begun work to prepare to re-open Penarth Pier Pavilion after recently taking over management of the building.

When previous operators Penarth Arts and Crafts Ltd surrendered its lease, the Council stepped in to manage the pavilion and protect it as a community asset.

Plans for the future have started being drawn up, with the intention to make residents very much part of that process.

But, firstly, a programme of cleaning, maintenance and repair is under way to ensure the pavilion is in top condition for its next exciting chapter.

Cllr Kathryn McCaffer, Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for leisure, arts and culture, said: “The pavilion is an important and iconic building for Penarth, one that we want to put back at the centre of the community.

“We hope in the near future the pavilion will provide an important resource for residents, offering a space for the arts and scope for a range of other uses.

“Signs have been installed to let people know that a relaunched pavilion will open soon, but before we can press ahead with those plans work must take place to bring the building back to its former glory.”

A comprehensive cleaning regime has begun to improve the interior and exterior appearance of the pavilion.

Other essential maintenance work, including a thorough check of the fire alarm and work to address a number of electrical issues is under way.

Work will also take place to improve the heating system, while a range of other maintenance repairs are also scheduled.