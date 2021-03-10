The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Joseph Guard, 33, who works at Albion House in Chepstow.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've always been that one friend who is always taking photos. Whether it's the unflattering photos from a night out, capturing memories with my family, or just out exploring. A few years back I had began to put a scrapbook together of photos I'd taken throughout the year and I haven't looked back since! I now do a scrapbook every year.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I guess it's all stemmed from my childhood. I loved to take photos of my family, especially my grandparents. I would use up an entire roll of film in a disposable camera in one day and then wait weeks for them to be developed! That's the joy of photography, it freezes the memory that we can look back on and enjoy.I also like, from an artistic point of view, that when someone looks at my photos, they can see things the way I see them.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

That's a tough question for someone who loves to take photos of everything! I enjoy landscape photography and I am in love with the mountains. We're spoilt for choice here in Wales, we're so lucky to live near a beautiful national park, waterfalls, lakes and reservoirs, beaches and cliffs, and an amazing coastal path.

What equipment do you use?

I own a Canon Eos-M camera that I have taken quite a lot of photos with, now I pretty much use my iPhone 11 Pro Max. The camera quality is brilliant and the tools that come with the photo apps now are amazing.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

Oh wow, I have more than 12,000 photos to go through, this might take a while! I'm a sucker for a sunset photo and I think my love of them grew when I backpacked through Australia in 2015. This picture of the sunset at Cullen Bay Beach in Darwin brings back so many brilliant and terrifying memories of our first day exploring.

Why did you join the SWACC?

My family and I have been readers of the South Wales Argus for years (I was a paperboy for you when I was a kid!) and I always said I'd love to have a photo of mine feature in the paper one day. When I saw the online group on Facebook I knew I had to join. I absolutely love the group and all the members photos are brilliant. I love the sense of community that the page provides, where we can all share ideas of how to get great shots and locations on my doorstep that I wouldn't have known existed if it wasn't for other members of the group posting their work.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I am totally obsessed with New York and the Manhattan Skyline, I would love to be able to capture the city during sunset. And more unrealistically, I am obsessed with Dinosaurs, however I don't think there's any chance of me capturing one of them in the wild...

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Anyone can be a photographer! Pick up your favourite device, whether it's a phone or a digital camera and get shooting anything that captures your eye. Use the SWACC as inspiration. If you like a photo and want to know how it was captured, ask that member, everyone is so friendly and supportive.