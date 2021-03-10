Retail, hospitality, tourism and other businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will now be protected from eviction until the end of June 2021, the Welsh Government have announced

As part of the action Welsh Government is taking to support the business community the moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent, which was due to end on March 31, will now be extended until June, 30.

While businesses should continue to pay rent wherever possible, the latest measure will ensure no business is forced out of its premises if it misses a payment between now and the end of June this year.

It is hoped the move will help ease the burden on a range of sectors, including retail and hospitality, at what continues to be an incredibly challenging period of time.

The Welsh Government’s package of business support is in addition to that available from the UK Government and is the most generous in the UK.

Minister for economy, transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “The past year has placed untold pressures on our firms and our people as we deal with coronavirus and that is why we have moved at pace to support the business community through the pandemic with a package worth in excess of £2 billion.

“Today’s announcement of the extension of measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent builds on that and is crucial in protecting businesses from eviction and securing jobs and livelihoods over the coming months.

“We will continue to do all that we can to help them through these incredibly challenging times.”

The deputy minister for housing and local government, Hannah Blythyn added: “During these difficult times, it’s vitally important that we continue to protect our welsh businesses.

"We know and understand the strain that this virus has had on businesses across Wales, with those in the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors being particularly hard hit.

"The decision to extend the moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent to the end of June will hopefully go some way to ensuring that we’re continuing to help support our town centres and building back better as they safely continue to trade during this pandemic.

“Giving our towns a sense of place is more important than ever, and in line with our Transforming Towns agenda we will continue to work collaboratively with partners to build sustainable town centres for the future where businesses can thrive.”