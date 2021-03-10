A MAN has been charged with possessing an imitation Uzi machine gun and Dan Wesson revolver with intent to cause fear of violence to police officers.

Karl Jones, 29, of Y Rhodfa, Barry, was remanded in custody after he appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place in Barry on March 5.

Jones is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on April 6.