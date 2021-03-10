BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has mocked Piers Morgan’s departure from rival breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

ITV announced Mr Morgan’s departure in a statement on Tuesday evening.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The news sparked reaction on Twitter not least from Mr Morgan’s Breakfast show rival Dan Walker, who cheekily invited Piers onto the show.

Reacting to the news, Walker tweeted: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan.

“If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it…we could make some space for you in the morning.”

If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it... we could make some space for you in the morning 👍🏻 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 9, 2021

The comments relate to a long-standing Twitter feud between the pair over viewing figures for the nation’s two most popular breakfast shows.

News of Mr Morgan’s departure follows a statement from TV watchdog Ofcom who announced they were launching an investigation into comments made by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The controversial presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism with the TV watchdog receiving more than 41,000 complaints since Monday morning’s instalment of the ITV show.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.”