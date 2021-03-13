AS WALES enjoys the glory of a Triple Crown win in this year's Six Nations tournament, we look back at some past glories. No matter if Wales win or lose, Six Nations season is always packed with excitement. Here are some archive photographs to reminisce over the fun.

Wales celebrate after beating France 16-9 to win the Grand Slam in 2012

Fans celebrate at Wales beat Scotland 28-18 in the 2006 Six Nations

Wales fans celebrate in the crowd during the RBS Six Nations match at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 9, 2013. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales clash with Ireland in 2011

A fan celebrates as Wales wins the Grand Slam in 2005

Wales celebrating winning the Grand Slam in 2005

Wales' Mike Phillips, Leigh Halfpenny, Dafydd Jones and Jamie Roberts celebrate win at the end of their clash with England in the 2009 Six Nations. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Gethin Jenkins leads the celebrations after their victory over England in the RBS Six Nations match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, in March 2013. Picture: PA

Wales celebrating beating France, 29-12 to win the Grand Slam in 2008

Ireland v Wales in February 2004

Supporters village at Wales v Ireland at the 2009 Six Nations. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency