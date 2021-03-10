THE Welsh Government is committed to supporting Newport achieve its "economic potential", the first minister has said.

Speaking to Senedd members at first minister's questions yesterday, Tuesday, Mark Drakeford was asked how the Welsh Government could support the city.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, asked: "What further steps will the Welsh Government take to further realise the economic potential of Newport?"

Responding, Mr Drakeford said: "The Welsh Government continues to work closely with the local authority and others in Newport to support initiative which promote economic potential in the city.

"From the Market Arcade development, to the Chartist Tower refurbishment and the visitor facilities at Newport’s landmark Transporter Bridge."

Mr Griffiths also highlighted the importance of the steel sector to Newport and the surrounding economy, with links to both Liberty Steel and Tata Steel.

The first minister said the Welsh Government would "do everything we can" to support the industry, and recognised its importance to Newport.

He said: "I completely agree with John Griffiths on the importance of the steel sector, a strategic sector, a sector that has needed greater help from the uk government than it has received during the pandemic.

"It is good that the steel council is meeting again. The Welsh Government will play a full part in the council and will make the case for steel making here in Wales, including the developments that John Griffiths highlighted that have been very important in Newport.

"The Welsh Government will do everything we can to support the steel industry."