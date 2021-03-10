AN RE teacher at a Gwent school who was filmed simulating sex with a cardboard cut-out of the Pope has claimed it was all a joke for Comic Relief.

Andrew Jones, of Caldicot Comprehensive School, was filmed in a classroom as he grabbed the lifesize cut-out of the Pope for a viral 'Harlem Shake' video.

And the 36-year-old is facing being struck off after a disciplinary hearing was told how rumours of the video went like wildfire around the school - and it was seen by his deputy head.

MORE NEWS:

But Jones told the hearing that his Harlem Shake video with the Pope cutout was "naive".

He said: "The video was a charity video that went horribly wrong.

"This was a naïve move and I became a victim of my own popularity and allowing myself to being drawn in by requests from students to do the video for Comic Relief.

"This was a very steep learning curve for me.

"It is clear I had not seen the video before it was published and did everything I could to get it removed from YouTube as soon as possible."

The hearing was told Jones had been employed by Caldicot Comprehensive School in as the head of religious education since December 2007.

But he claimed it was more like "bad dad-dancing" than humping the Pope.

In a statement to the Education Workforce Council hearing, he said: "I am flabbergasted by the allegation that I simulated sexual action. To make this allegation is not have recognition of the Harlem Shake trend."

He added: "I admit misjudging a joke by using the cardboard cut-out of the soon to be resigning Pope Benedict XVI but it was a joke nevertheless.

"I meant no offence. This was a misjudged joke and I am sorry if it caused any offence to anyone."

His representative Miss Belinda Loveluck-Edwards added that Jones admits that he wanted to be the "cool teacher" but maintained that his actions don't amount to unacceptable professional conduct.

She said: "Common sense, I hope, will prevail.

"Having shown genuine remorse, Mr Jones has now removed himself from social media and is no longer teaching."

Deputy head Shane Mock earlier said: "I was shown the video by another member of staff because there was a lot of talk about it around the school.

"The video contained imagery of sexual action by him and his pupils. It was a shocking video."

Mr Mock told how pupils in the video also waved fake penises usually used in sexual education classes.

He added: "Jones received a warning and was suspended for his conduct."

The misconduct hearing was told the clip uploaded to YouTube also showed learners in his class "simulating sexual actions" at his comprehensive school.

Mr Mock, said: "Jones was responsible for leading the curriculum for years 7-13 and managing other teachers in the department.

"He was a hard-working member of staff. He had also been nominated for the Welsh Teacher of the Year awards in 2012."

The hearing was told Jones had a Facebook profile used for work called "Jonesy's Religious Studies" - but used his private account to message pupils.

In the messages he allegedly invited one pupil to his house for lunch and referred to the school's previous headteacher as a "bitch".

The hearing was told that the police investigated the incident but found it didn't cross the prosecution threshold.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, presenting the case, earlier said: "A video was posted on YouTube of Jones and his class doing the Harlem Shake.

"The video raised concerns as it contained sexualised action by learners.

"Jones was seen in the video with a cardboard cut out of the Pope."

Miss Walton said: "Over the course of his employment, a number of concerns came to light."

Jones is also alleged to have taken a pupil to a nightclub following a school prom night and sent messages to three pupils from his personal Facebook.

Miss Walton added: "Further concerns were raised by a former learner.

"After a school prom night, Jones went to a nightclub alone with another learner.

"Between July 2018 and June 2019, messages were exchanged with learners on Facebook Messenger.

"Among the messages to Pupil A was an invite to his house, a picture of his house and messages telling Pupil A that he missed them.

"Jones also sent messages to Pupils B and C over Facebook Messenger.

"There was clearly a breach of professional boundaries."

Jones, who is not present at the remote hearing, denies unacceptable professional conduct "in each and every allegation".

The Education Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff continues.