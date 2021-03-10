PEIRS Morgan has stood by his Meghan Markle comments after quitting Good Morning Britain.

In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan’s decision to leave Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

It was announced he was leaving the show after he made inflammatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Mr Morgan remained silent until late on Tuesday night when he posted a picture of himself with his late manager, John Ferriter.

He said: “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the samething.”

He added the hashtag #TrustYourGut.

Now he has directly addressed his controversial comments following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview.

His remarks sparked a wave criticism with the TV watchdog Ofcom investigating Monday morning’s instalment of the ITV show.

But it appears Mr Morgan is sticking to his guns after having “time to reflect” on his opinion of the Duchess of Sussex.

He said: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

"I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.”

He added: “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

The brief statement was shared with a picture of Sir Winston Churchill captioned with his famous quote on free speech.

It read: “Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.”

Before leaving the show, Mr Morgan had stormed off the set following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the duchess.

He said: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Mr Beresford. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."