DOZENS of Amazon fresh stores are set to open UK high streets after the first of its kind in Europe opened in London last week.

Customers at Amazon’s futuristic “contactless” stores will not need to queue for their groceries with shoppers able to pick up items and walk out of the store without the need for a till.

Customers will scan a QR code on their way into the store, with cameras and technology identifying the items shoppers take from the shelves.

They will then be charged for the items via an Amazon app on their mobile phone.

The stores will be similar to the 20 Amazon Go stores the company runs in the US but will operate under the Fresh brand it uses for its UK online grocery operations.

Amazon said the store – which will be at the front of the Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre – will be the first of a number of planned openings in London.

Now, Amazon is believed to be planning 20 more stores per year starting next year, according to reports in The Times.

Reports suggest deals are already in place for 25 more sites in the UK.

Amazon said it plans to open more Fresh stores in London (Amazon/PA)

Speaking last week, Matt Birch, the former Sainsbury’s executive who now leads Amazon Fresh Stores UK, said the company has strived to make grocery shopping “as convenient as possible”.

“The focus was just creating a really easy shopping experience for customers,” he said.

“We recognise that UK customers want to shop in a convenient way so we really think they will appreciate being able to walk in and walk out with the shopping they need.”

The company said it has also launched a By Amazon range of hundreds of own-brand products for the stores.