During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed.

For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.

NEWPORT Uskmouth Rotary has gained support from Virgin Media for their Laptops 4 Home Learning initiative.

The community organisation has been refurbishing and donating laptops to schools in the area to help children learning from home - and has been providing around 20 computers per week.

And last month Rotary president Anne Jackson-Bass was contacted by Bonnie Hall, Virgin Media’s connections manager Cymru, who offered to donate 80 new Chomebook computers and dongles - which allow internet access.

The computers have now been handed over to Llanwern, Lliswerry and John Frost High Schools.

Sian Smith, deputy headteacher at Llanwern High School said: “We are so grateful to Virgin Media for their incredibly kind donation - it means that 27 identified pupils from our school will have full, equitable access to the excellent online teaching and learning provided by teachers at Llanwern High School.

"Now, more than ever, getting laptops to every single one of our pupils is essential. Not only are we seeing increased signs of the financial impact of the lockdown upon our families, but we also have a situation where the gap between the ‘haves and the have nots’ has never been more apparent.

"Whilst we provide fortnightly hard copy packs for learners without laptops, this cannot compare to working online. As teachers embrace new skills around live delivery, those students without appropriate devices are left behind.

"As live lesson provision continues to flourish, those with school aged siblings and only one laptop are left behind. As examination classes are supported online by their teachers to produce a range of evidence for their centre determined grades, those without appropriate devices are also left behind."

MORE NEWS:

Ruth Jones, MS for Newport West said: “It’s great to see Business in the Community is on board with the Laptops 4 Home Learning project and I especially want to thank Virgin Media for the donation of the new Chromebooks and dongles. It’s great to see that the donations of laptops and other devices are increasing. This project is not just for the Covid pandemic but to ensure that all pupils can access online learning, which has now become an integral part of the education system."

The club is planning on acquiring and refurbishing 700 laptops over the next year to repair and upgrade to pass on to pupils at Llanwern High School, Lliswerry High School and John Frost High School, who need support to access online learning during school closures.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West said: “This is brilliant news and a testament to the hard work being done by Newport Uskmouth Rotary. It is great to see local charities and businesses working together to help their community. Studying online has dominated teaching since Covid hit. Each Chromebook makes a world of difference to the pupils receiving them. If anyone has any old laptops to donate, please get in touch with Laptops 4 Home Learning (L4HL) as they could have a hugely positive impact on somebody’s education.”

Allison Harries, assistant head at Lliswerry High School said: “We are very appreciative of all the help and support you have given us with relation to our digitally-excluded learners.”

Those wishing to donate a laptop should email contact details via enquiries@laptops4homelearning.club. Donors can also check out the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Laptops4HomeLearning or donate via www.laptops4homelearning.club