A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROBERT JOHN DEVNEY, 48, of Fisher Close, Newport, was jailed for four weeks following his guilty plea to burglary after stealing a silver trolley and several joints of meat worth hundreds of pounds from Holiday Inn.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

JOSHUA BRIAN SMITHSON, 21, of County Chambers, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving on a moped with cocaine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW JEAVONS, 40, of Coed Y Garn, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving in Newport with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £303 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZACHARY LEE WILLIAMS, 26, of Mill Meadow, Risca, was ordered to pay £248 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted assaulting a police officer.

SHARON PERRIN, 58, of High Street, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

RONALD JAMES TUTTON, 63, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of heroin.

WILLIAM LEVI JOHN, 29, of Medart Street, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COLIN MCBLAIN, 33, of Parc Prison, Bridgend, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted being found in an enclosed yard in New Inn, Pontypool, for an unlawful purpose, namely theft.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

LYNSEY MEADOWS, 42, of Brynawel, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that it exceeded the prescribed limit.

She was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER IAN NODEN, 39, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £524 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS LLEWELLYN, 49, of Twyncynghordy Place, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £258.25 a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing goods worth £59.25 from Morrisons in Abergavenny.

JACK PRITCHARD, 29, of Mavis Drive, Coppull, Lancashire, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving in Newport with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £114 in a fine and a surcharge.