MEGHAN Markle made a formal complaint to ITV before Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain, according to reports.

Mr Morgan left the breakfast show after an on-air row with a colleague who criticised him for “continuing to trash” the duchess, after earlier this week saying he “didn’t believe a word” of Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

ITV bosses had asked Mr Morgan to apologise to the duchess during Tuesday’s show but he refused, the Telegraph reported.

In statement on Tuesday ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

But according to the Press Association, the Duchess of Sussex made an official complaint to ITV regarding Piers Morgan’s comments.

The duchess’ concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against the royal family, or her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The complaint is understood to focus on how Morgan’s comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

The news of Mr Morgan leaving GMB followed an official statement from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen.

The royal family said it was taking “very seriously” the couple’s shocking allegation that a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – raised concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

The royals appear to be at odds over the version of some events described by the Sussexes as the statement highlighted how “some recollections may vary”.

Asked to respond to Buckingham Palace’s statement about the interview, a spokesman for the Prince Harry and Meghan said they would not be commenting any further.

Leading mental health charity, Mind, expressed concern over Morgan’s comments earlier this week.

It said in a tweet posted earlier this week it was “disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts”.

The charity added: “It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”

Mr Morgan faces an Ofcom investigation after the regulator received 41,000 complaints following his comments on Monday.