THERE have been 42 new coronavirus cases in Gwent in the last 24 hours, with 30 of them in Caerphilly and Newport, according to Public Health Wales.

Seventeen of the new cases were again in Caerphilly (the same as the previous day), which recorded the third highest figure for cases in Wales behind Cardiff (22) and Flintshire (22).

Six new deaths were recorded in Wales in the last 24 hours – up from three the previous day and zero the day before that, which was the first time Wales recorded no Covid deaths for a single day in the second wave.

Of the 42 cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region in the last 24 hours (up from 32 reported on Monday and 36 on Tuesday); Caerphilly recorded 17 (same as previous day), Newport recorded 13 (up from nine), Blaenau Gwent recorded six (up from five), Monmouthshire recorded three (same as previous day), and Torfaen recorded three (up from two).

Across Wales 225 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours – up from 166 the day before and 164 the day before that.

The average weekly rolling case rate for Wales – for the week up to March 5 – is now 41.9 per 100,000 population.

Newport (51.1), Caerphilly (52.5), and Blaenau Gwent (44.4) are above that average.

None of the six new deaths in Wales were in Gwent, meaning the number of people to have died with coronavirus in Gwent remains 943. The number of people to have died with coronavirus across Wales is now 5,412.

Nationally there have been 205,593 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Wales, and 40,570 of those have been in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff – 22

Flintshire - 22

Caerphilly – 17

Merthyr Tydfil – 15

Anglesey - 14

Swansea - 14

Gwynedd - 13

Newport – 13

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 11

Carmarthenshire – ten

Wrexham - ten

Neath Port Talbot – ten

Blaenau Gwent – six

Pembrokeshire - six

Powys - six

Denbighshire - five

Vale of Glamorgan - five

Bridgend - five

Resident outside Wales - five

Monmouthshire - three

Torfaen - three

Unknown location - zero

Ceredigion – zero

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.