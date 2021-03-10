A SINGER from Monmouthshire who suffered severe injuries in a 2006 crash died as a result of the collision 14 years later, an inquest has heard.

Jonathan Quick, of Jordan Way, Rockfield, died on April 16 last year.

An inquest into his death held in Newport today heard that, in August 2006, Mr Quick had been involved in a single-vehicle crash on Chepstow Road, Raglan, which resulted in the death of his friend.

Mr Quick suffered "severe head injuries" in the incident. He spent eight months recovering at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital, and developed epilepsy as a result of the injuries.

While his condition had been "largely under control", Mr Quick had a carer who supported him due to mobility and eyesight problems, the coroner's court heard.

The pair had been texting on the night of April 15, 2020, but Mr Quick, 38, didn't respond to calls the following day - and was later discovered dead on his living room floor.

Speaking at this morning's inquest, Caroline Saunders, senior coroner for Gwent, said she had received reports from an "extensive post mortem" carried out into Mr Quick's death.

She said: "There is a suggestion raised that there may have been a seizure prior to Jonathan's death.

"The post mortem report says the cause was sudden unexplained death due to epilepsy, caused by previous brain injury."

Ms Saunders also received a report from Mr Quick's parents, Richard and Madeline, who spoke about the singer and his struggles following the 2006 crash.

They said: "At 16 he successfully auditioned for the lead singer role of an up-and-coming local band, The Dragonflies.

"They continued for a while but went their separate ways, and he embarked on a solo career.

"In 2006 he had an accident on the way home from a gig resulting in the death of his best friend.

"He was a very different person when he was discharged. He was frustrated and angry that his future had been stolen from him.

"He had appeared to be well before his final seizure.

"When we were clearing out the flat we found a large quantity of Keppra (a type of epilepsy medicine) which lead us to believe perhaps he had not been taking it.

"It may have been complacency had set in giving he had not had a seizure for five years and he may have thought he may not have needed it."

READ MORE:

Map shows how coronavirus spread has changed in Gwent so far in 2021

Ms Saunders ruled that the crash in 2006 was the cause of Mr Quick's death.

In her conclusion, she said: "Jonathan suffered a severe head injury following an RTC (road traffic collision) in 2006 which resulted in the death of his friend and left him with severe disabilities.

"Jonathan suffered from epilepsy due to the combined effects of the trauma.

"His epilepsy was largely well controlled, although there had been episodes in the past where he had suffered minor seizures.

"An extensive post mortem examination concluded that, on balance, epilepsy was likely to be the cause of death.

"Jonathan’s parents note that there were large amounts of medication stored in his house and question whether he was taking the medication. There is insufficient evidence to conclude that this contributed to the seizure.

"Jonathan died because of a sudden unexplained death in epilepsy caused by previous severe brain injuries.

"On April 16, 2020, he suffered a seizure which resulted in his death. The conclusion will be road traffic collision as the cause of death."