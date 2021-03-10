A MAN is to go on trial accused of being responsible for a fatal crash on the M4 motorway 17 years ago.
Omar Hassan, 44, formerly of Commercial Road, Newport, denied causing the death by dangerous driving of 24-year-old Iraqi man Hama Falih Foran Jabar on August 21, 2004.
The alleged offence happened at Llanmartin on the westbound carriageway involving a Honda Civic car.
Hassan, who followed proceedings in the Kurdish Sorani language through an interpreter, was represented by Nigel Fryer.
The prosecution was represented by Ieuan Bennett.
The defendant was remanded in custody following the brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Hassan’s trial is due to start on May 17 and is expected to last five days.
