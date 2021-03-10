PIERS Morgan has branded Meghan Markle’s comments in her interview with Oprah Winfrey “contemptible” following his Good Morning Britain exit.

The controversial journalist and TV presenter left his role of over five years as GMB host after "agreeing to disagree" with ITV amid an Ofcom investigation into his comments.

Morgan said that he and the broadcaster “agreed to disagree” and insisted his departure was “amicable”.

Speaking outside his London home on Wednesday morning, Morgan described his departure from GMB as “amicable”, adding: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.

MORE NEWS:

“I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.

The Duchess of Sussex made a formal complaint following Monday morning’s show over how Morgan’s comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems, according to reports.

Piers Morgan claimed he was willing to “fall on his own sword” in the interest of freedom of speech when asked about his comments about the duchess.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion,” he said.

“If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and, frankly, contemptible.

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

Piers Morgan branded Meghan Markle's comments in Oprah interview ‘contemptible’. (PA/Canva)

He added: “I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.

“I would call it a temporary hibernation.”

He said he is “always in talks with people”.

Piers Morgan’s final appearance on GMB saw him storm off set following a heated exchange with Alex Beresford about the comments that saw over 41,000 complaints from viewers.

Asked what he would say to his former GMB colleague, Mr Morgan simply replied: “Good luck to him.”