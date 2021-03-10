THE first private drive-through Covid-19 screening service in Wales will be opening at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It will allow for members of the public who do not have symptoms but may require a negative test result to fly or visit relatives once the lockdown restrictions ease.

It will be run by ExpressTest who are a division of Cignpost Diagnostics Ltd, in partnership with Cardiff City FC.

It will be in the away section of the stadium, off Sloper Road. They will be offering fast PCR swab tests at £80 per person for travel passengers and £99 per person for the test-only service.

The results will be sent to customers via email or text the next day. For those who book the travel ‘Fit to Fly’ service and have a negative result, they will be emailed a doctor-authorised certificate with their test result.

Bookings are open from today, Wednesday, March 10, with tests available on the same day between 10am and 6pm. To book a test, visit www.expresstest.co.uk and choose a date and time. Payment will be taken during the booking process and customers will be given a QR code which they must present on arrival, along with their passport.

ExpressTest founder Nick Markham said: “We are delighted to deliver the first, private drive-through Covid-19 screening service in Wales for international passengers and members of the public. For the next few months and beyond, there will be a continued need for gold standard PCR testing, as well as rapid tests before you get on a flight once foreign travel and tourism is reinitiated.”

A Cardiff City Football Club spokesperson said: “Over the course of the pandemic, Cardiff City FC has been proud to play its part in supporting the NHS and Welsh Government to help protect the people of Wales and will continue to do so for as long as is required. We’re also delighted to be partners with ExpressTest to offer this new private service that will allow people to get a Covid green light in order to fly abroad for business or to visit family members.”

The tests will be done using the latest gold standard PCR equipment which is fully CE-IVD certified and manufactured to the highest possible standards. Tests will be carried out by trained screening practitioners.

Since their launch in November 2020, ExpressTest have carried out more than 95,000 tests.