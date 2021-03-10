WELSH health minister Vaughan Gething has doubled down on his criticism of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

Mr Morgan has been extremely vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The interview initially aired on Sunday night in America and Piers Morgan faced criticism for his reaction to the interview.

There was widespread condemnation of the former host's claim that Ms Markle was not telling the truth about her struggles with her mental health, including from colleague Alex Beresford.

Mr Gething initially took to Twitter to support Mr Beresford's claim that Mr Morgan had acted "despicably".

READ MORE:

Today, during the Welsh Government's coronavirus update briefing, Mr Gething was pressed on his views on the comments of Piers Morgan who it has since been revealed has left GMB.

"I thought his comments about not believing Meghan's comments on her mental health were unacceptable," he said.

"We have won more ground about being more open and talking about mental health in Wales.

"The comments, and the tone, will have set people back.

"People will have had challenges in their mental health during lockdown.

"For him to say he didn't believe her, I thought that was not acceptable.

"I wish Piers Morgan well in the rest of his life and hope we can all learn something from this and how we use our platforms."