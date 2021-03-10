MORRISONS is selling half price champagne to help customers celebrate this Mother’s Day.

With Mother’s Day on the horizon (March 14, 2021) you can treat the special woman in your life whether it be your mum, grandmother, auntie or friend for half the price.

Ahead of Mother’s Day shoppers can pick up a bottle of Charles de Villers Champagne for less than half price in stores.

Normally priced at £20, a bottle of the champagne is available for just £9.99; the perfect choice for a special dinner with mum, or as a special gift if you are unable to visit amid lockdown restrictions.

Charles de Villers Champagne Brut. (Morrisons)

Morrisons has more great offers to enjoy with mum or to send as a gift from afar; from premium fizz, to flavoured gins.

The Best Prosecco rosé is available for just £7 as opposed to the usual price of £9.

Morrisons said the pink rosé is a “bespoke blend of wines made from Glera, giving stone fruit flavours, with wines made from Pinot Noir, giving redcurrant fruit and a delicate pale pink colour”

Customers can also make a saving on the Kylie Minogue Côtes de Provence Rosé, available for £15 – a saving of £5.

Morrisons describe the “expressive aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom,” a perfect gift this Mother’s Day.

If mum or the other special woman in your life prefers gin, Morrisons have a range of flavoured gins available for £15.50, perfect for gifting.

The supermarket’s The Best Flavoured Gins come in flavours including Blood Orange and Sicilian Lemon and Rhubarb & Scottish Raspberry.

On top of deals on booze to help customers celebrate this Mother’s Day, the supermarket chain has also created a number of thoughtful food boxes to help you say thank you this Mother’s Day, and better yet you will hardly have to lift a finger.

Delivery is included in the price and can be delivered on the 12th or 13th of March, just in time for Mothering Sunday.

Aidan Buckley, Food Boxes and Eat Fresh Director at Morrisons said: “We know this Mother’s Day will be very different for many, so we wanted to create a food box that helps customers show their mum just how special she is.

“So whether people are at home with mum, or sending her a box ready for a Mother’s Day video call, we hope these tasty treats bring a much deserved smile to her face.”

