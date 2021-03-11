A TEENAGE drug dealer caught trafficking cannabis was handed a suspended custodial term.
Alexander Cooper, 19, of Fedw Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow, appeared for sentence after he admitted possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant committed the offence on October 2, 2019.
Cooper was sent to a young offender institution for six weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £122 victim surcharge.
The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.