A 14-YEAR-OLD has been arrested after police were called to a large gathering of youths at Glebelands Park in Newport.

The youngster was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of a class B drug.

Gwent Police were called yesterday - Tuesday - afternoon to a large gathering of young people at the park.

The group dispersed when officers arrived, and residents caught on camera the large number of young people running across the fields as the police arrived.

A marked police car was damaged, with one young person jumping on the vehicle and damaging the windscreen.

A dispersal order is now in place at the park and the surrounding roads.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance in the Glebelands recreation ground in Newport at around 3.55pm on Tuesday, March 9.

“A large number of youths were reportedly seen in the park and the group dispersed, following the attendance of officers.

“A marked police car was damaged by one of the youths present, who jumped onto the vehicle and caused damage to the windscreen.

“A 14-year-old boy from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and possession of a class B drug. He has been referred to the youth offending service.

“Anyone with information, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, about this incident is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2100083276.

“You can also contact us via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“A section 35 dispersal order is now in place for the Glebelands recreation ground, Bank Street and the surrounding streets.”