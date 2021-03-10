THE South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, held in association with the University of South Wales, takes place tomorrow, Thursday, evening.

Join us on our Facebook page at 7pm as we reveal the winners of our 14 different categories and the individual or organisation being honoured as the overall Pride of Gwent 2020/2021.

With the past 12 months being a period like no other, we were determined to hold these awards to recognise the amazing work carried out by so many across the county; ordinary people who quietly go the extra mile to help others and make our communities better places in which to live.

MORE NEWS:

Usually the Pride of Gwent Awards is a glittering physical event held at a smart location with admittance by ticket only, but this year it’s going to be a virtual ceremony held online to keep everybody safe and to which all our readers are invited.

Log onto the South Wales Argus Facebook page, with a glass of fizz or a G&T if you really want to get into the celebratory spirit, and be uplifted by the amazing stories of fantastic bravery, selflessness, kindness, public-spiritedness and determination that we’ll be telling. And don’t forget to get involved by using social media to congratulate both the winners and the finalists and let them know just how much their generous acts are appreciated.

Our host for the evening is well known to many of us for his courage after suffering serious burns during the Falklands War. Simon Weston CBE will be joined by a host of household names who have taken time out of their busy schedules to pass on congratulatory messages to everybody nominated for an accolade.

Yet the true stars of the evening will be our finalists, each of whom deserves our thanks and praise for what they do.

Editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson says he hopes everybody in line for an award will have the opportunity to put their feet up and “recognise how grateful we all are for their efforts”.

“When Covid-19 hit, our plans for the Pride of Gwent Awards were sent into disarray and we have had to go back to the drawing board more than once due to lockdowns and restrictions,” he explains.

“But we felt we had to find a way to make this happen and show our appreciation for the heroes, charity champions and carers for their dedication, enthusiasm and community spirit.

“We know our judges found reading through the entries to be a heart-warming and moving experience.”

Gavin also thanked the sponsors of each category for “continuing to champion the awards during these challenging times”.

Watch the Pride of Gwent Awards at 7pm tonight by logging onto the South Wales Argus Facebook Page at: https://www.facebook.com/southwalesargus. Look out for our souvenir supplement all about our winners on Thursday, March 18.