A FORMER pub in Blaenavon could be used as supported living accommodation.

The former Rolling Mill pub in Broad Street is the subject of a planning application to convert it into accommodation for up to three adults with learning disabilities, autism or with mental health diagnoses and in need of a high level of support.

The applicant, Kites Nest Property Ltd, is sister company to Green Valley Care Ltd who contract to Torfaen council and Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

The building, which was most recently used as offices, would have a communal living area on the ground floor.

The ground floor would also benefit from rooms to allow an adult to live in a semi self-contained manner.

The planning statement says: “This living space has been designed for a specific individual who had to move into temporary accommodation approximately year ago as his behaviours make it not possible for him to share his everyday living space with other tenants.”

On the first floor there is a second semi self-contained living space, which could accommodate up to two adults depending on their needs and ability to share space and staff.

The statement says: “The staff/carers bedroom would provide a space for sleep-in care staff close to both exits.

“This means one member of staff will be able to provide night-time sleeping support for all tenants of the property thus reducing the costs of overnight care to placing authorities for clients who need to live on their own or in small groups.”

The application acknowledges that the proposed conversion would reduce the amount of commercial premises in Broad Street.

However, the planning statements says the property is in the upper half of the street, where most residential properties are.

It also says there are a large number of empty commercial properties on Broad Street.

A decision will be made by the county borough council in the coming months.