A WIDE range of crafts are on sale thanks to two Gwent sisters.
The Hive, based in Abercarn, is running a spring fair, highlighting 33 creative businesses from local Welsh creative minds.
The fair is running through Facebook and Instagram with funds being raised for Welsh Womens Aid. Sisters Natalie Cox and Nicola Jameson are running the fair through to Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 14.
Their businesses – The Bumblebee Makery (Ms Jameson) and Literally Made (Ms Cox) – will be featured alongside the other 31 businesses. A number from South Wales are represented at the fair including Been Sacks, Corrina Ann Art, Kate Dumbleton Jewellery, Strange & Unusual, Tideline Ceramics, V21 Pottery, Identra Craft, HomeSpun Creations, Inspired by Memories, Dave’s Stained Glass and Ultimate Drifter.
With items ranging from handcrafted sacks, prints, makeup bags, home decorations, baskets, plant pot holders, portraits and paintings, stained glass and wire products, wool fairies, cement and clay products and many more, there is something to appeal to everyone’s tastes.
The stallholders pay a £10 fee with half going to Welsh Women’s Aid and the rest towards the publicity of the fair. It is free for people to ‘attend’.
To view the products on offer, visit https://thehivewales.wordpress.com/springfair2021/ or @thehivewales on Instagram.