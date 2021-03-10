THIS Newport travel agents celebrated Monday's International Women's Day by sending out treat boxes in the area.

La Vida Travel, based in Newport and Cardiff, wanted to do something special to support local business women for International Women's Day.

"The world is a better place when women can support women," said managing director Karen Marin Reyes.

"We created little treat boxes that were Insta-worthy that included cakes and chocolate lollies with a postcard that said 'Happy International Women's Day' and included a special message for that person.

"We sent 25 boxes to various local businesswomen and social media influencers."

To help them create their vision, they worked with Bar Piazza for the lollies and cakes and Nikki Swift Designs for the postcard designs - both Newport businesses.

"We had amazing feedback from all the women who received a special box and we had a range of emotions from making people smile to actually being quite emotional with a little surprise treat arriving at their door throughout lockdown," she added.

"We wanted to do something to make people smile whilst in lockdown and we thought what better way that to celebrate International Women's Day."

The company have also been nominated for an award within the Travel Industry - TTG's Top 50 Travel Agents in the UK, and have been shortlisted to the top five in Wales.