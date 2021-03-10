A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a teenager in Treorchy last week.
16-year-old Wenjing Lin was killed after an incident at her family’s Chinese restaurant on Friday in the Rhondda Cynon Taf town.
Two men were arrested in connection with her death.
Now one of the men, 31-year-old Chun Xu, has been charged with the murder of Wenjing Lin, as well as the attempted murder of a second man.
The second man who was arrested remains in hospital in a stable condition, and police say he is no longer being treated as a suspect.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police can confirm that Chun Xu, aged 31, has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Wenjing Lin (alias Wenjing Xu), as well as the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man.
"Chun Xu will appear before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on Thursday, March, 11.
"A 38-year-old man previously arrested in connection with the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition and is no longer being treated as a suspect in relation to this incident."
