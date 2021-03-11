A 31-YEAR-OLD man is due to appear in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl who died after an incident at her family’s Chinese restaurant.

Chun Xu, 31, has been charged with the murder of Wenjing Lin – also known as Wenjing Xu – as well as attempting to murder a 38-year-old man.

He is due to appear before Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court this morning, South Wales Police said.

It is understood that Xu is not related to Wenjing.

Wenjing’s death was confirmed following reports of a stabbing in Treorchy, in which two men in their 30s were also injured.

Officers were called to Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen at around midday on March 5 to reports of an attack at the Blue Sky takeaway.

Police said a 38-year-old man previously arrested is no longer being treated as a suspect and is in a stable condition in hospital.

The school Wenjing attended said there had been a “devastating impact” on teachers and pupils from her death, particularly her friends and fellow Year 11 classmates.

Treorchy Comprehensive School said in a statement: “The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model.

“She was extremely hard-working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study psychology and maths and further maths at A-level.”

It continued: “Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in.

“She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious, but, most importantly, being true to yourself.”

In a statement released last week, the teenager’s family said: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

“She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”