UNION leaders have voiced concern after being told of plans to cut more than 200 jobs at an Aston Martin plant in South Wales.
Unite said it will campaign to fight job cuts at the St Athan plant near Cardiff airport.
The scale of the proposed job losses raises serious questions about the company’s commitment to South Wales, said Unite.
Peter Hughes, Unite Wales regional secretary said: “Our members working at Aston Martin will be very concerned regarding their long-term futures tonight.
“The potential loss of over 200 jobs represents a huge chunk of the total workforce. We are calling upon Aston Martin to step back from these proposals and work with Unite and Welsh Government to find an alternative path forward.
“We are engaged in a formal consultation on behalf of our members with a view to avoiding or reducing the impact of the redundancies across the entire workforce.
“Unite is prepared to work with the new leadership in Aston Martin to improve the performance of the business, providing it acts ethically and delivers highly skilled, well-paid jobs and long-term employment security for our members.
“We will be challenging and scrutinising these drastic proposals to get the best possible outcome for our members employed at Aston Martin, St Athan.”
