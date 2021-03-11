Here's the latest Argus column by Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert:

THIS month we will mark a full year since the first UK-wide lockdown was introduced. I don’t think any of us really believed back in March 2020 that we would still be living under restrictions in 2021.

Policing this pandemic has been incredibly hard. Some residents feel that policing has not been tough enough and that Gwent Police should come down much harder on those who break the rules. Conversely there are others who disagree with the principle of restrictions and believe the police have no part to play enforcing limits on movement and socialising.

We were never going to be able to please everybody but, according to my recent survey, a majority of residents agree that on balance Gwent Police’s strategy of engagement, education and encouragement, with enforcement only being used as a last resort, is the right one.

MORE NEWS:

It is important that we don’t forget the huge personal risk our front line officers and staff continue to face every day and I would like to thank all Gwent Police officers and staff for everything they have done over the last year.

Fortunately, it finally feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel and, every day, more residents across Gwent are receiving their vaccines.

I know there is a lot of misinformation being spread in our communities about the vaccine and a small minority of people may have concerns.

We have enough evidence now to know that they are very safe and will help to reduce serious illness, taking the strain from the NHS and allowing society to open up again.

I would strongly urge you to have the vaccine when your turn comes.

I was pleased this month that Gwent Police agreed to implement the findings of a review my office undertook into roads policing.

As well as recognising the good work carried out in Gwent the report made several recommendations for consideration, including the need to invest more resources into roads policing across the region.

The significant cuts in government funding that Gwent Police has faced since 2010 has inevitably meant that prioritising resources in some areas has been a challenge.

However, the investment we have made in about 170 new police officer posts since 2016, and the additional officers that have come to us through the UK Government’s Operation Uplift, has allowed Gwent Police to review its operating model.

I am reassured that this is going to include a new Roads Policing and Specialist Operations Unit and will incorporate the recommendations made by my office.

Finally, the Police and Crime Commissioner elections take place on Thursday, May 6, this year.

Police and Crime Commissioners play a crucial role in holding the Chief Constable to account and ensuring that residents receive an efficient and effective service from their police force.

However you choose to vote in May, please do vote and enable your voice to be heard.