AN USK hotel has escaped with no significant damage after a large tree was brought down by strong winds last night.
A large silver birch tree was brought down near the Glen Yr Afon House Hotel.
Luckily, the tree fell onto the empty road, rather than towards the hotel.
Alex Brown, one of the hotel directors, said that "no significant damage had been found" at the hotel as a result of the incident.
"I was surprised to see such a well established silver birch come down, but it was very windy," he said.
Clean-up teams were soon on-scene to make the road safe.
"They were terrific," said Mr Brown, adding that the hotel had made the most of the incident by adding sections of the tree to their log store.
"We did help direct traffic to turn around," added Mr Brown.
