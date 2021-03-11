FOUR of Gwent's five local authority areas have reported fewer new coronavirus cases today than yesterday.

Only Torfaen saw an increase in the number of cases recorded by Public Health Wales compared to the previous day.

The region as a whole saw just 28 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, and only Caerphilly saw double figure cases.

Caerphilly saw 12 new cases, Newport and Torfaen both recorded five new cases, while there were four in Blaenau Gwent and two in Monmouthshire.

The total number recorded across Wales as a whole fell to 195, with an incidence rate of 43 per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

There were 12 new deaths reported across the country, none of which were registered in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Three of Gwent's five local authority areas now have a rolling seven day case rate below 50 per 100,000 residents, the marker used to trigger local lockdowns in the Autumn.

The numbers reported by Public Health Wales show an incidence rate of 54.7 in Caerphilly and 52.4 in Newport.

In Blaenau Gwent that figure is 44.4, while it is 29.8 in Torfaen and 21.1 in Monmouthshire.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Merthyr Tydfil - 26

Flintshire - 21

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 17

Swansea - 15

Cardiff - 12

Caerphilly - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Anglesey - 9

Powys - 8

Wrexham - 8

Gwynedd - 8

Conwy - 8

Carmarthenshire - 5

Newport - 5

Torfaen - 5

Blaenau Gwent - 4

Bridgend - 4

Pembrokeshire - 3

Denbighshire - 2

Monmouthshire - 2

Ceredigion - 2

Vale of Glamorgan - 1

Residents outside Wales - 4

Unknown location - 3

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.