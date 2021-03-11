THREE men have been arrested in connection to an incident which left a fourth man in hospital
Two 22-year-olds from Cwmbran and a 24-year-old from Pontypool are currently in custody in relation to the incident in Two Locks last night.
Police were called to the incident, on Cwrt Bleddyn Lane, at 8pm.
A 37-year-old man, from Cwmbran, had sustained a cut to his head, and was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a call at 8pm on Wednesday, March 10 reporting an altercation on Cwrt Bleddyn Lane in Two Locks, Cwmbran.
"One man, aged 37, from Cwmbran sustained a cut to the head and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.
"Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident; two aged 22 from Cwmbran have been arrested on suspicion of wounding/GBH with intent and a 24-year-old man from Pontypool has been arrested on suspicion of section 18, GBH with intent.
"They are all currently in police custody.
"We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."
