PRINCE William has broken his silence over accusations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saying “we’re very much not a racist family”.

The Duke of Cambridge defended the Royal Family during a visit to an East London school.

William made the comment during his first public appearance since highly damaging claims of bigotry and a lack of support were levelled at the royal family by Harry and Meghan in their interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

He admitted he has not yet spoken to his brother since the interview with Oprah aired earlier this week.

Asked if he had spoken to the Duke of Sussex, Prince William replied: “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of shocking claims about their time as working royals in a two-hour interview which aired in the UK on Monday.

Harry and Meghan made a series of claims, accusing an unnamed royal of racism, suggesting the family were jealous of Meghan and revealing that she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Prince Harry also revealed the full extent of his fractured relationship with his father the Prince of Wales.

Harry also revealed that the rift between him and his brother continues.

Harry revealed “The relationship is space at the moment. And time heals all things, hopefully.”

He did not criticise his brother, and echoed past comments, saying: “I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen.

It said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

In the interview, Prince Harry also told Oprah that his brother and father were trapped as royals.